Tony Rumball's ink painting Stocktaking is on display at the Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She said having two exhibitions each year allows art society members to display their new works and plan ahead.

“What we have in the gallery is a collection of works from the past six months. I’m actually already working on pieces for next year’s exhibition in March. It’s great to have that time to think and plan – it helps you keep motivated.”

Digby, who has been a member of the Stratford Art Society for the past two years, specialises in acrylic painting and needle felting.

“It’s just what I enjoy. I like being a part of the society, as it’s a supportive space to share your art and get feedback.”

Potter Robyn Smaller's creation Face Planter is on show at the Percy Thomson Gallery in Stratford. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She said the exhibition allows viewers to do some Christmas shopping, with 90% of the artworks being for sale.

“We also have works next door at Percy’s Place that people can look at. The Stratford Art Society members volunteer their time to help run the shop.”

Interim gallery director Maree Burnnand said the society plays an integral part in supporting the arts in Taranaki.

“They provide a fantastic safe and inclusive space for artists to cut their teeth at exhibiting. Here at the gallery, we love that we can host this group twice a year, and we are grateful for the relationship we have with the society.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Art Society exhibition

When: Running until Sunday, December 8

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place, Stratford

Opening hours: Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm; 10am-3pm on weekends