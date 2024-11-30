Isa Luxton-Symes and Tilly competed at the Stratford A&P Show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There was a strong turnout of competitors for the equestrian events at the Stratford A&P Show.

On Friday, the first day of the three-day event, Isa Luxton-Symes was there with her horse Tilly.

Isa said they had attended the show together in previous years as well.

“I live in Lepperton, so I’ve competed a couple of times here before. What I like about it is that it’s a chill environment and it’s fun to be in. Plus, there’s always a lot of locals [who] come.”

Family friends Lily Fenton, 14, and Charlotte Mitchell, 21, also regularly attend the show, as the pair are local to the area.