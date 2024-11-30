Advertisement
Stratford A&P Show: Local horse riders bring equine friends to annual show

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Isa Luxton-Symes and Tilly competed at the Stratford A&P Show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There was a strong turnout of competitors for the equestrian events at the Stratford A&P Show.

On Friday, the first day of the three-day event, Isa Luxton-Symes was there with her horse Tilly.

Isa said they had attended the show together in previous years as well.

“I live in Lepperton, so I’ve competed a couple of times here before. What I like about it is that it’s a chill environment and it’s fun to be in. Plus, there’s always a lot of locals [who] come.”

Family friends Lily Fenton, 14, and Charlotte Mitchell, 21, also regularly attend the show, as the pair are local to the area.

Family friends Lily Fenton, 14, and Charlotte Mitchell, 21, were at the Stratford A&P Show on Saturday, November 30 with Westie. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Lily says she’s been coming to the show for a long time.

“It’s our local show. We enjoy coming here.”

Charlotte said what they enjoy most about competing in the Stratford show is that it’s local.

“It’s a really good show. The people here are really good, and it’s a very stress-free and good environment. It’s everything you want at a good country show.”

Stratford A&P Association executive member Michelle Radford said the equestrian events were well-attended.

“We had a great turnout. The numbers were really good.”

She said the success of the event comes from the judges, sponsors and helpers.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

