“We know this road has high traffic volumes travelling northbound towards New Plymouth in the morning, and southbound away from New Plymouth in the afternoon/evenings, so we’re opting to switch the direction of the single lane closure at midday and midnight to accommodate those peak traffic flows and minimise disruption for commuter traffic, freight and public transport.”

The details:

What: State Highway Burgess Park road closure

When: Mornings driving south from New Plymouth - detour via Waiwhakaiho then onto Egmont Rd to Egmont Village.

When: Afternoons driving south from New Plymouth - no detour needed.

When: mornings driving north to New Plymouth - no detour needed.

When: Afternoons driving north to New Plymouth - turning right at Egmont Village onto Egmont Rd through to Waiwhakaiho, then back into New Plymouth.

The connector Hāwera to New Plymouth - Northbound services:

When: 5.50am and 9.35am, no detour but possible delays from Egmont Village onwards.

When: 12.15pm and 3.15pm Dairy, Egmont Village, and Coronation Ave. Temporary bus stop: WITT stop relocated to 82 Leach St (outside Mobil Petrol Station). An expected 10-15 minute delays from Moa St onwards.

The connector Hāwera to New Plymouth - southbound services:

When: 8am and 11am - detour to Inglewood via State Highway 3A. WITT stop relocated to 195 Courtenay St (outside Crazy Pumpkin), no stops at Coronation Ave, Egmont Village, and Purple Dairy. An expected 10-15 minute delay from Moa St onwards.

When: 1.45pm and 4.55pm - no detour but possible delays from Egmont Village onwards.

Route 98 - Inglewood to New Plymouth:

When: Northbound service 7.30am no detour but departing 10 minutes earlier at 7.20am. All stops between Moa St and Egmont Village departing 10 minutes earlier. There may be possible delays from Egmont Village onwards.

When: Northbound service 3pm and southbound service 8.10am: detour via Egmont Road with no stops at WITT or New Plymouth Boys’ High School. There will be a temporary stop near 1277 Egmont Rd in Egmont Village. There may be possible delays from Egmont Village onwards

When: Northbound service 3.40pm - no detour but possible delays from Egmont Village onwards.























