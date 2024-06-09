Stratford Tungsten Legal Women's player Emillie D'ath defends against an Eltham player. Photo / Pspmedia NZ

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC

It was a successful weekend for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC. The first team won 7-1 away to Woodleigh. Three goals were scored by the man of the match Ash Reddy and two by Brent Watkins.

The reserves drew 2-2 away to Waitara. Jamie Pretty scored both goals and the man of the match was Gus McCullough.

Stratford Tungsten Legal Women's Emillie D'ath with the ball against Eltham. Photo / Pspmedia NZ

The Tungsten Legal Women made it back-to-back wins with a 5-1 win over Eltham.

Two goals to Mia Burgess, two from Olivia Bright and one to Arna Bright. Player of the day was shared between Lilly Bright and Emillie D’ath for good performances in their respective positions.

Strathmore Golf Club

Despite the weather, there was a good turnout for the BJW Shoot Out over the weekend.

With B.J.’s offspring falling off the pace at a great rate, Loop and Oscar Lourie were the last hopes but by the fifth hole they were gone as well. So the last two standing are Pete Smithson and Pip McBride.

Pete had a handy first but Pip left her best till last and chipped in with Belle to take the title.

Pip McBride receiving the BJW Trophy from Kath Wilmshurst.

They are the first women at Strathmore to win a shoot out so the glass ceiling has been smashed.

Next Sunday is the club championship finals so any outstanding games need to be played this week.

On Friday, June 21 is the Animal Health Tournament. This is ambrose format so get a team and get your entries into Tippy on 0279423647.