Strathmore Golf Club: The Animal Health tournament was held in glorious conditions on Friday with an excellent field. This was an ambrose format which is always good fun. Team Rimmer, consisting of BJ and Pip McBride, Josh Kendall and Shane Jury, were the winners on the day just pipping WhatsUpG – Daniel Kidd, Warren Cleland, Gavin Hintz and Tippy by the barest of margins.

Stratty Boys came in third place. Nick Edwards got the longest drive with Farnow and Stratty Boys getting closest to the pins. The Pussy Bowl went to Oscar Lourie who thought he would bend it like Beckham, but instead scared farmer Tim Jordan’s cattle.

Many thanks to Energy Vets and Chubby Whittle for their most generous sponsorship of the day.

Strathmore are on tour this week down the Wairarapa.

Stratford Football Club: The McDonald Real Estate Men’s teams travelled to Rangers for a doubleheader. The First team enjoyed a good first half being nil all at halftime but fatigue hampered their second half, with a four-nil loss. Man of the match was Stu Hawkless.

The Reserve team found themselves down one-nil at half time but as per last week rallied in the second half to come out winner 3-2 with two goals to Jamie Pretty and one to Pranil Prasad. Man of the match was Josh Savage with a notable mention to James McFaull.

The Tungsten Legal Women team were postponed due to the weather.



