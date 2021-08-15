Sport News Taranaki: Taranaki Bulls secure win against Northland

Kini Naholo. Photo/ Supplied

Yarrows Taranaki wing Kini Naholo's man-of-the-match performance broke a two-match losing streak against Northland in Whangarei.

The 22-year-old score two tries in the 48-14 win to claim back-to-back wins in the competition.

Taranaki led the championship division after two rounds with the bonus-point performance.

Northland were aiming for a record three consecutive wins at home against the amber and blacks but couldn't stop a second-half surge.

The quietly spoken Naholo told Sky Sport he had a terrible run with injuries, but was pleased to be back on the field.

"[It] gets the confidence back and it's good to get the win today," he said.

Naholo admitted the team members know each other well, with several players from the region.

His speed and ability to break the line were key attributes to his performance. The Chiefs representative made 88 carry metres, four line breaks and 10 broken tackles in an 80-minute effort.

His first try was from a set play off a lineout in Northland's half. Taranaki moved the ball freely through the backs and put Naholo in space to slide into the corner.

The second try was created by fullback Stephen Perofeta, who held the ball up and delivered it late for Naholo to run on to.

He would have scored almost four tries if he hadn't been in front of a Liam Blyde kick and if Jesse Parete had passed just before the break.

Perofeta also shone in the match. The talented full back kicked 18 points off the tee in a 100 per cent performance.

It took Taranaki half an hour to get into the game after trailing 7-0. That was evident in the halftime statistics as Northland spent over five minutes camped inside the visitors' 22.

But Northland were rewarded with only one try to prop Leka Tu'ungafasi.

After the first Perofeta penalty kick, Taranaki found their straps and hammered home.

They did have a numerical advantage after Northland No. 8 Isi Manu was shown a red card for a shoulder charge on Perofeta, the second red for Northland in as many weeks.

Taranaki captain Teihorangi Walden acknowledged the lapse in the first half.

"In the second half we talked about finishing well, we can tick that box," he said.

Northland capitalised on Taranaki mistakes in the first half, but Taranaki had to work hard to earn the right to go wide, he said.

It also looks like the team is starting to gel early in the competition. Walden said spending time together helps.

"We've been together for three years now and the boys are enjoying their footy. Good footy comes from that."

The other tries came from Daniel Waite, Ricky Riccitelli, Shaan Waite and Daniel Rona.

Enterprising play with good handling and patience were the key to nearly all tries.

The most vital was from a Perofeta 50-22 just after halftime with a maul drive able to give Riccitelli the try. It gave Taranaki momentum to plug the Northland defence with a slight breeze at their backs.

The impact off the bench was also solid from Taranaki, with Shaan Waite and Rona's fresh legs keys to their five-pointers.

Taranaki play Waikato for the Ryan Wheeler Memorial Trophy on Saturday afternoon in Hamilton.

In the earlier match, the Taranaki Whio lost to Northland 41-3 in the Farah Palmer Cup. Taranaki's Chloe Sampson kicked the only points for the visitors.

FINAL WHISTLE: Taranaki 48 (Kini Naholo 2, Daniel Waite, Ricky Riccitelli, Shaan Waite, Daniel Rona tries, Stephen Perofeta 6 con, 2pen).

Northland 14 (Leka Tu'ungafasi, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa tries, Rivez Reihana 2con).

Halftime: 10-7.