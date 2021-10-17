Sport News: Taranaki Bulls continue stellar season with another win

Taranaki's Stephen Perofeta. Photo/ Supplied

The accurate boot and free running of Taranaki's Stephen Perofeta guided his team to another win in the national provincial championship on Saturday afternoon.

In the 33-26 victory against Waikato at a neutral venue in Tauranga, the fullback kicked 23 points off the tee and earned metres up the field.

The win means Taranaki lock away the Ryan Wheeler Memorial Trophy and Chiefs Country Cup in their sixth consecutive win. The winning record was last achieved in 2015. They continue to lead the overall competition after winning all cross-over teams.

The stiff breeze in the first half helped Perofeta slot five penalty kicks. In the second spell, he slotted a conversion and two penalties but missed one.

He can also play first-five eight but enjoys his time at the back.

He also made seven carries, gained 62 meters and beat three defenders in his 80 minute performance.

On top of today's statistics, the 24-year-old continues to lead the competition points now with 116 and a 90-plus kicking percentage.

Taranaki only managed two tries to four, but it was the Perofeta's boot that kept the scoreboard ticking over.

The match started well for Taranaki after they got out to a healthy 12-0 lead. It was despite Taranaki missing several key players from the starting line-up and called in a new lock, Mickey Woolliams and had Bradley Slater playing at flanker, instead of hooker.

Playing as visitors, after the match was originally scheduled in Hamilton if not for level 3 restrictions, Taranaki flung the ball wide with big intent. Handling was a factor for both teams with plenty of turnover possession.

But as soon as Waikato got into Taranaki's 22, they struck with two unanswered tries to Mosese Dawai and James Tucker. Fletcher Smith missed one of the conversions and were tied at 12-all.

Taranaki's Pita-Gus Sowakula dotted down only to be scratched after the television match official spotted a double knock-on.

But the lead was restored at the break after Perofeta's penalty before the break.

Shortly after halftime, a quick tap by Waikato's Xavier Roe caught the defence napping and former amber and black fullback Beaudein Waaka crossed to take the lead.

Waikato could have increased the lead if it wasn't for poor handling from Smith, who battled under the high ball.

Again, Taranaki took the lead with back-to-back tries. The first to midfield back Daniel Waite and the other was intercepted by fast wing Kini Naholo.

Waikato stormed back with a D'Angelo Leuila try but it was too late as Perofeta had the final say with two penalty kicks at the end.

The win was some sort of a statement for Taranaki after coach Neil Barnes showed disappointment about the decision not to proceed with promotion-relegation this year.

Taranaki host Manawatū next weekend at Inglewood's TET Stadium.

Taranaki 33 (Daniel Waite, Kini Naholo tries; Stephen Perofeta con, 7 pen)

Waikato 26 (Mosese Dawai, James Tucker, Beaudein Waaka, D'Angelo Leuila tries; Fletcher Smith 3 con).

HT: 15-12