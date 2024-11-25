The building’s key stakeholders contributed about 35%, including the Government’s Regional Development Fund ($4 million) and Toi Foundation ($2.8 million).

“Thanks to substantial external fundraising and by using the council’s long-term investment fund and other reserves, there was no impact on rates to build the facility.”

Designed by Daniel Thompson, who grew up in Hāwera, the building includes solar energy panels and a milk tanker, donated by Fonterra, to catch rainwater for flushing the building’s toilets.

The building’s journey started in 2014 under the leadership of former mayor Ross Dunlop, said Nixon.

“Back then the council, in partnership with the Hawera Business Association – Bizlink Hāwera, developed and adopted the Hāwera Town Centre Strategy – a suite of actions which would provide Hāwera with a more vibrant and economically sustainable town centre.”

He said the plan’s key goals were driving change and encouraging private investment in the town centre.

“So, thank you to all the officials, elected members, private investors, Bizlink and members of the community, past and present, who had the foresight to embark on this bold plan and see it through.”

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga means the beacon or signal fire of Ruapūtahanga, who would light the beacon as a signal for iwi to meet so they could talk.

Nixon said the name perfectly symbolises the new centre’s purpose as a place for the community to meet to share information and gain knowledge.

“Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga will not only be a community and visitor hub. It will be a catalyst for driving change, increasing investment – both social and economic and will completely transform the town centre."

The district’s Lysaght Watt Gallery is also located in the facility, displaying its inaugural exhibition Tuata’i/First. a showcase of contemporary artists from across South Taranaki.

A glass bust of Taranaki Māori ancestress, Ruapūtahanga, stands at the High St entrance of the facility.