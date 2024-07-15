A driver shows off their reversing skills at the South Taranaki Car Club in-house Motorkhana event in December.

Drivers have the chance to perfect or maybe learn a new skill later this month.

South Taranaki Car Club secretary Helen Cameron said the club’s Motorkhana event at Stratford Park was the perfect place for people to practise and have a little fun.

“This is open for learner drivers right to full-licensed drivers. Rules apply so learner drivers must always have a full-licensed driver beside them in the passenger seat. People bring their own daily cars and use them.”

She said the club had an in-house Motorkhana event in December and had so much fun they decided to organise one for the public as well.

“We loved it. We had a bit of a competition going, as you do, the women won and we’re looking to defend our title.”