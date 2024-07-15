Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

South Taranaki Car Club invites drivers to have a go at Motorkhana

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
A driver shows off their reversing skills at the South Taranaki Car Club in-house Motorkhana event in December.

Drivers have the chance to perfect or maybe learn a new skill later this month.

South Taranaki Car Club secretary Helen Cameron said the club’s Motorkhana event at Stratford Park was the perfect place for people to practise and have a little fun.

“This is open for learner drivers right to full-licensed drivers. Rules apply so learner drivers must always have a full-licensed driver beside them in the passenger seat. People bring their own daily cars and use them.”

She said the club had an in-house Motorkhana event in December and had so much fun they decided to organise one for the public as well.

“We loved it. We had a bit of a competition going, as you do, the women won and we’re looking to defend our title.”

On the day people can practise reversing into a “shed” and weaving around cones.

“We’ll have the cones set up as a shed and a slalom course with cones for people to weave around. It’s all about having fun and showing off your skills or maybe learning something new.”

She said the event was a great way to have fun cost-effectively.

“It will be a nice social event. We will have to charge $15 a head to cover costs but people will get two hours of fun and learning and, if they want to, maybe a little bit of competition to see who is the best at reversing and weaving.”

She said if people enjoyed the event, they could attend the next one in August.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Details:

What: South Taranaki Car Club Motorkhana

When: Sunday, July 21. Cars arrive at 12.30pm for inspection with the event at 1-3pm

Where: Stratford Park, Flint Rd

Cost: $15 per person

