SH3 will be closed between Inglewood and Stratford from 7am to 1pm on Sunday 24 July

A pothle problem means motorists won't be able to travel along SH3 between Stratford and Inglewood on Sunday morning, while urgent repairs are undertaken.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the high number of potholes on SH3 south of New Plymouth means the highway will be closed between Inglewood and Stratford from 7am to 1pm on Sunday 24 July for urgent pothole repairs.

Central North Island regional manager maintenance and operations, Jaclyn Hankin, says there are a higher than usual number of potholes on SH3 in Taranaki due to the high rainfall experienced in June.

"Taranaki roads have to contend with significant groundwater and rainfall. The rainfall coupled with volcanic ground conditions, particularly around the mountain, make it challenging to keep water out of the road. Once water gets into the road it has a significant impact, causing the road to become saturated resulting in potholes and wider failures. With the significant number of weather events we've seen this year, in particular a very wet June, a number of reoccurring potholes have been identified at the Tariki underpass and just south of Midhirst on SH3. Our crews will complete pothole repairs at these two sites on Sunday and the road will be closed while the repairs are completed."

She says work will be undertaken on both sides of the road, meaning a full road closure is needed, rather than a one ay traffic system.

"The nature of the repairs means a full road closure is the safest and most efficient option for road works crews and the travelling public. Crews will be working across both lanes at once, and both the narrow road and the bridge structure at Tariki would prevent traffic being able to safely pass."

The work is largely weather dependent, as it requires fine weather while undertaking the work and 2-3 days of dry weather to ensure the road surface layers are dry afterwards. To avoid delays, people are encouraged to take State Highway 45.

Hankin says Waka Kotahi understands people's frustration with the potholes on SH3 this winter and is working hard to manage the situation.

"We will be conducting a geotechnical assessment at the Tariki underpass, to investigate and determine the underlying issue of the re-occurring potholes in this location, so a long-term solution can be developed."