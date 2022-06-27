Senior citizens painted poppies for the first workshop. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Picture-perfect poppies were painted on canvas at the first of three free art workshops.

Run by local artist and teacher Daphne Bland, the workshops are funded by the Stratford Creative Communities Scheme and are aimed at senior citizens who are non-painters or beginners.

"I used to run night classes a few years ago. When the funding stopped, a lot of senior citizens stopped coming because of the cost. By running these free workshops, the citizens can learn a new skill with no cost, and take away what they've painted."

The workshops are supported by the Stratford Positive Ageing Group, says Daphne.

"This age group didn't get the opportunities students have nowadays. There was no creative freedom, you had to paint a certain way. This workshop allows them to have a go at painting in their own style while following a few steps."

She says the feedback from the first workshop was positive, with people commenting that it was wonderful and liberating, and they would love more art classes in the future.

"It was really successful, it exceeded my expectations."