“It has grown from having a few community members join into over 60 homes decorated with lights. There are prizes for winning houses, with local businesses joining in with prizes. There’s a neighbourhood prize, spot prizes, all donated by the generous community.”

With the event still growing, Lawrence has now put out a call for people to help with the organising of it all.

“It has grown too big for just me – that’s a good problem to have.”

A personal health scare last November made Lawrence realise she needed more than the current “committee of one” to keep things going in the future.

“I had to have surgery and it was pretty tough to keep it all going alone, exhausting actually. But I couldn’t let our community down so I toddled along and got it done but oh boy did I wish I had others to delegate to.”

With this in mind, Lawrence is now setting up a Stratford Christmas committee, with the first meeting planned for this Friday evening at Pembroke School.

“Wendy Single, the principal there, shot her hand up immediately to help thank goodness.”

Bringing in more people means Stratford Christmas can continue to grow, said Lawrence.

“I have some really awesome ideas to really cement Stratford Christmas as a permanent fixture for the Stratford community. We need to keep it fresh and allow it to grow each year.”

Possible future plans include a side of coffee with the Christmas lights, she said.

“I would love, love, love to have a food truck night where food trucks and coffee carts can all park up in one spot and we can advertise to our out-of-town visitors – of which there are a lot. They can come and grab some food and drinks to enjoy while looking at the community displays.”

Anyone is welcome to come along to this Friday’s meeting, said Lawrence, who is keen to hear from businesses as well as individuals.

“We have some great sponsors for this, and if more come on board then we can offer an even bigger experience to our wonderful community. Stratford Christmas is a no-money organisation, and it relies on donations of goods and time.”

The magic of Stratford Christmas is that anyone and everyone can get involved, said Lawrence.

“You don’t need to spend lots of money doing your house up with lights, just your tree showing through a window is enough. People can join the committee or decorate their house, it all helps. There will be no pressure at the meeting to take on an active role.”

For Lawrence, seeing families out enjoying the Stratford Christmas trail is a gift that keeps on giving.

“It is just such a warm fuzzy. Christmas is a special time of giving and being together and Stratford does it best for sure.”

The details:

What: Stratford Christmas committee meeting

When: Friday, July 19, 6pm

Where: Pembroke School

Details: All welcome.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the region. She has worked for NZME since 2011.