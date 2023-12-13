Over 60 houses have entered their homes in this year's Stratford Christmas lights trail. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When it comes to Christmas, Stratford has the edge over all other Taranaki towns, says Kylee Lawrence.

Kylee is the person behind Stratford Christmas, an online initiative to bring festive cheer across the town which began in 2021.

“It was when the Festival of Lights in New Plymouth was cancelled because of Covid. I put out a call on Facebook for people to put their Christmas trees in a window, or lights somewhere so children could see them. People liked the idea and got on board with it.”

Not only did Kylee get plenty of homes signing up for it, she got businesses and charities behind it too.

“Rotary came on board as a major sponsor giving us prize money, and then local businesses did too. Each year more people have come on board with it.”

This year, by the time the trail went live on Friday, December 8, Kylee had over 65 addresses locked in, and she says more are contacting her daily.

“Plus in being out and about with my own kids, I am seeing some homes with lights and decorations that aren’t on the map, so I am knocking on doors asking if they mind us including them in the light trail list.”

Light displays don’t have to be flash or expensive, Kylee says.

“Mine are all solar lights, and then the kids have made decorations, like candy canes out of pool noodles. It’s not about spending lots of money, even just letting us know your Christmas tree is visible from the street is enough - it gives families something to look for as they walk or drive around the town following the trail”

Some homes have created areas for people to walk through and explore, while others can be seen from the street and the warmth of a car.

The Stratford Christmas light trail features over 60 homes this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The trail has not just grown in numbers since it started, but also geographically, she says.

“We have two homes in Eltham this year and next year I think we will have even more. Wendy Barry has said she will help as the Eltham coordinator which will be great. She contacted me this year and asked what she could do to help, and she already has plenty of ideas for next year.”

There’s no doubt Wendy’s help will be invaluable next year, says Kylee, as there is an incredible amount of work behind the scenes ensuring the light trail is up to date at all times, and sponsors are all acknowledged through regular Facebook posts. Kylee also has to get her own light display ready and find the time to take her family out to see the other lights as well.

“It’s certainly bigger than I first expected, but I think it’s just really appealed to people. I love doing it because I love Christmas, it’s all about family and making memories isn’t it?”

As a child growing up with a solo mother, Kylee says her childhood Christmas memories are all about the sense of magic and the family time, rather than expensive gifts.

“We didn’t have a lot but Mum always made a huge deal of Christmas. To me Christmas isn’t a date, it’s a feeling. It’s family, fun and food.”

With the Facebook page rapidly growing in number of followers and overall reach, that Christmas feeling is certainly spreading across town.

Kylee says Stratford is a great community, and that’s why Stratford Christmas has become so successful.

“We choose to live here as a family because it’s such a neat town. The community is awesome. And when it comes to Christmas, I’m confident no other place in Taranaki is as festive and full of Christmas cheer as Stratford is.”

If another Taranaki town wants to take up the challenge however, Kylee says she’s okay with it.

“The more the merrier.”