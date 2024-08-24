Classmate Bryn Williams, 12, said once the daffodils started spouting they put up a fence.

“We wanted to protect them from people accidentally standing on them. We want to make sure our daffodils look good so they can be used for Daffodil Day to give back to the community.”

Mikayla Johnston, 12, said while they started with 500 bulbs this year, they plan to have enough to fill the whole bank on the school field eventually.

“We want to give the daffodils away every year.”

The bulbs were bought using money from the enviroschool project’s kete, said James Fuller, 11.

“We sell some of our products and use that money to buy the bulbs. We made some money at Grandparents Day this year so that will go to next year’s daffodils.”

Teacher Alison Eagar said she’s proud of the pupils.

“They’re a very committed and knowledgeable group of students. They’re good at relaying information to the other kids and enjoy what they do. Helping out the Cancer Society is cool.”

Stratford Daffodil Day committee member Raewyn Rooney said the committee appreciates Toko School’s efforts.

“Growing daffodils is a super choice for fundraising as they are a colourful item to raise awareness and make money. It’s also always exciting to see the younger generation getting involved in supporting the community. They are tomorrow’s volunteers.”

She said there’ll be plenty of flowers available on Daffodil Day, with lots of people growing the gorgeous blooms for them.

“One of our committee members planted 500 bulbs this year. We also have many people who plant their gardens and paddocks full of them to donate each year.

“The Stratford Floral Art Group make them into beautiful bunches to be sold on the day.”

What: Stratford Daffodil Day

Pop-up Shop: Wednesday, August 28, 9.30am-3.30pm (or while stocks last) outside Stratford Pharmacy.

Baking donations: Drop off at the War Memorial, Thursday, August 29, 11am - 2pm.

Luncheon: Friday, August 30, 11.30am to 1.30pm at Stratford War Memorial.

Daffodils for sale: Friday, August 30, from 9.15am until all sold, outside Stratford Pharmacy.







