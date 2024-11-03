“Students in the Rural Medical Immersion Programme will gain valuable insights into local industries in Hāwera and develop a deeper understanding of regional health disparities. This exciting initiative, which we are proud to lead, marks the beginning of many more impactful initiatives in South Taranaki, supported by our community.”

Dr Hannah Lawn said the programme was a significant one for the Taranaki region as a whole. Lawn, who is the lead academic co-ordinator managing the student placements and delivering their training curriculum, said the students would engage in a hands-on approach to learning, working closely with health providers to learn what it is like to care for patients in a rural setting like Hāwera.

“By investing in training for our rural communities, we not only enhance healthcare access but also foster a sense of belonging that encourages health professionals to remain in rural health.”

She said when it comes to the retention of health professionals in rural communities key factors included a familiarity with the rural healthcare system, exposure to the rural lifestyle and the opportunity to build strong relationships within those rural communities.

The three medical students will arrive in Hāwera in January 2025, a couple of weeks before their placement begins, and they will be provided with a fully furnished house. The wider Taranaki community will be called upon to help support the programme with a call to action going out soon asking for donations of high-quality furniture, including beds, couches and drawers, to help furnish the home, said Luscombe.

She said a key factor in the programme’s success would be ongoing community engagement, both financially and socially.

“The students’ experiences during their 12-month period are important, not only during their time at Hāwera Hospital but also in their downtime and being able to enjoy and experience what the region has to offer.”

The details of the programme were formally announced at the South Taranaki Council Chamber in Hāwera on October 29 at an event involving key partners and supporters of the programme.