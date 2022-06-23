Otago Dairy farmer, Mark Anderson. Photo/ Supplied

Regenerative agriculture will be in the spotlight during a community event.

During the event, attendees will hear from farmers who are on a regenerative farming journey and tracking a profitable and more enjoyable path.

As part of this, they are putting soil health at the centre of their decision-making, and it's working well for them.

Improved animal health is a consistent early indicator. They'll be joined by a Regenerative Farming coach and Soil Food web educator.

One of the featured speakers is Otago dairy farmer Mark Anderson.

Mark grew up on a diverse sixth-generation family sheep and beef farm and then spent 20 years conventional dairy farming while expanding to 580ha and 900 cows until transition began to incorporate regenerative techniques six years ago while reducing cow numbers to 600 today.

"We are entering our fourth season of once-a-day milking and continue to learn how we can close nutrient and energy loops with composting and grazing techniques while scaling up plantings of perennial tree and fodder crops. Herd breeds are also a focus towards dual purpose as we look further out to 50-100 years."

This will be Mark's first visit to Taranaki to talk about regenerative agriculture. He's keen to share what he's learnt along the way.

Another featured speaker is Jules Matthews.

Originally from Taranaki, Jules now manages a diversified farm regeneratively near Wellington.

This 900-hectare living laboratory has its focuses on transitioning dairy and pine into regenerative agriculture, including sheep and beef, dairy and native forests.

Additionally developing a food hub to provide local produce, grow resilience, provide education and build connections in the community and beyond. As well as her work in NZ she coaches on the Integrity Soils Create programme developing consultants' skills to guide landowners through the process of regenerating their land to address the triple bottom lines of human, environmental and financial health.

Trained in holistic management, dispute resolution and human nutrition she has worked in the agricultural sector for over 40 years, both here and abroad.

Cherryle Prew is the Soil Food web teacher and technician joining the day. She has been working with soil biological processes for the past 31 years.

The past 18 years have been spent adapting the Soil Foodweb science to NZ farming, horticulture and viticultural systems. Although now winding down after selling the Soil Foodweb NZ laboratory she continues to maintain her enthusiasm to share about soil and how it functions.

Inspiring and proactive local Taranaki farmers will also speak at the event including Rachel and Kenneth Short and Brooke and Matt Laurence who are now two to three years into their trials and transitions. Things are going well and the improvements have been impressive.

Event organiser and local regenerative farming advocate, regional catalyst and coordinator Fiona Young, will also share about local initiatives to connect and grow support and opportunities for farmers.

Fiona says the day aims to inspire and grow understanding and clarity around actions farmers can take. Whilst also connecting more people who are interested and active and offering a really enjoyable day for farmers and the wider community before calving and lambing kicks in.

"It's been a while since we've put on a community event like this, it's a great chance for people to learn more about regenerative farming from people who are actively on and supporting the journey.

"We have an awesome lineup. I'm really looking forward to welcoming folks for what's sure to be a really inspiring day. Over the past year and a half, our local focus has been on a smaller action group. So it's great to now open that up and have some of them as featured speakers."

Fiona says she knows there are a lot more people in our wider network and beyond here in Taranaki who are active, curious, keen and interested to learn more as well.

"So we hope to meet more of them at this event. Our action group got going with about 30 dairy, sheep and beef farmers who were ready to dive in at the end of 2020. They've been on a collaborative learning journey focused on regen and soil health, with the support of workshops, webinars, farm discussion groups and coordination. Last year our group was supported as a "Curious Minds" participatory science project through Venture Taranaki.

"We aim to have more community events and programmes for farmers later in the spring, as well as a website."

The Details:

What: Taranaki Regenerative Agriculture event

When: July 2, 10am to 4pm

Where: Normanby Hall.

Cost: Tickets are $50 + gst and come with catered lunch, light morning snacks and afternoon tea.