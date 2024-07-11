Gratiola concinna has been returned to Rotokare Scenic Reserve. Photo / Joe Carson, Department of Conservation

Gratiola concinna has been returned to Rotokare Scenic Reserve. Photo / Joe Carson, Department of Conservation

A tiny and rare native wetland plant has been returned to Taranaki’s Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust’s sanctuary.

Gratiola concinna is a nationally endangered plant species. This rare wetland plant is small and has declined due to loss of suitable habitat and pressure from introduced weeds.

It was first found on the edge of Egmont National Park in 1995, on the private property of the Hooper family at Oeo in South Taranaki. It has been actively managed since it was found at the site.

The Gratiola concinna population on the Hoopers’ property is the only known Taranaki population and translocation to Rotokare Scenic Reserve ensures regional persistence of this species.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust conservation manager Fiona Gordon said the return of the plant to the sanctuary was a significant achievement for the species, creating a second population of a species few people know about.