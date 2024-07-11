Advertisement
Rare native plant moved to Taranaki’s Rotokare Scenic Reserve sanctuary

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Gratiola concinna has been returned to Rotokare Scenic Reserve. Photo / Joe Carson, Department of Conservation

A tiny and rare native wetland plant has been returned to Taranaki’s Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust’s sanctuary.

Gratiola concinna is a nationally endangered plant species. This rare wetland plant is small and has declined due to loss of suitable habitat and pressure from introduced weeds.

It was first found on the edge of Egmont National Park in 1995, on the private property of the Hooper family at Oeo in South Taranaki. It has been actively managed since it was found at the site.

The Gratiola concinna population on the Hoopers’ property is the only known Taranaki population and translocation to Rotokare Scenic Reserve ensures regional persistence of this species.

Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust conservation manager Fiona Gordon said the return of the plant to the sanctuary was a significant achievement for the species, creating a second population of a species few people know about.

The plant translocation represented a “welcoming home” of the species, she said.

“Through this project, we’re returning the plant to the only other known location it has been found in Taranaki, the Ngaere swamp complex, within the rohe of Ngāti Tupaia, of which Rotokare is the largest remaining remnant.”

Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Joe Carson said the ongoing support of the Hooper family had been a key factor in the species’ management.

“The Hoopers’ involvement with the land and the plant spans multiple generations, and their guardianship of the bush on their property has been crucial to the persistence of Gratiola concinna locally. Their support has included selective grazing to maintain water levels and assisting with monitoring and weed control.”

Ngāti Tupaia spokesperson Tane Houston said Ngāti Tupaia, mana whenua of the area where Rotokare was located, were happy that Rotokare could again play a huge role in protecting another threatened species.

“Ngāti Tupaia are proud of the team at the reserve and will continue to support these efforts to do right by the natural environment and all the important life forms within.”

