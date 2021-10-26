Rain doesn't stop play with indoor football sessions at Stratford TET Stadium

Keiran Brophy prepares to kick off.

Whether it's rain, hail or shine, the weather won't be stopping play with indoor football running in Stratford.

Football players of all levels will be able to play in any weather with indoor football games at Stratford's TET stadium.

Organiser Zac Dodunski says the sessions are open to football players, and adults wanting to play the game.

"Stratford AFC runs this as a fundraiser for our club. We have players attending from different clubs around the region, and also people who aren't part of a football club but want to give the game a go. It's a way to develop our youth players, and also a nice introduction to the sport."

The games are played with a softer ball than what is used in outdoor football games to reduce the risk of serious injury.

Zac says about 20-30 players turn up to the sessions.

"While the ideal number of players is five, we change the number to accommodate the people on the night. The teams play small rounds and the team that wins the round stays on and plays against the next team. Everyone gets a go."

Club president Stu Hawkless was goalie in last week's session.

As well as the benefit of getting exercise, Zac says the social aspect of the game is also great.

"It's the chance to have some fun, get some exercise, and meet like-minded people with similar interests."

The details:

What: Indoor football

Where: Stratford TET Stadium

When: Tuesday nights from 7pm

Cost: $5 a person