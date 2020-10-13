Racing: Mehrtens delivers special win in Hāwera over the weekend

Speedy galloper Mehrtens and rider Mereana Hudson return to the Hawera birdcage after a gritty front-running victory. Photo/ Race Images, Peter Rubery

Mehrtens added a bright spot to a tough week with an impressive victory at Hāwera on Saturday.

Ridden by Mereana Hudson, the 6-year-old son of Pins raced on the pace throughout in the Carrfields Livestock 1400 and kicked clear of his challengers in the straight to win by three-quarters of a length.

It was the fifth win of a 20-start career for Mehrtens, who is trained by Suzy Gordon at Foxton. Gordon also shares ownership alongside John Bradley, Sharon Townshend, Pauline McGuigan and the gelding's breeders, Goodwood Stud.

Goodwood owner William Fell is married to popular jockey Rosie Myers, who is in an induced coma at Wellington Hospital following a freak accident at Tuesday's Foxton trials.

After winning a trial aboard an unnamed runner from the Gordon stable, Myers was dislodged when her mount veered sideways after the finish line. A rival runner then made contact with her head.

Myers remains in a coma, but in a stable condition, with a small bleed on her brain and a facial fracture.

"It was a very good win yesterday by a horse who's got a bit of ability," Suzy says.

"Being bred and part-owned by Goodwood, it made it a very special result. It was quite an emotional afternoon for all of us. I hope it helps and gives a bit of a boost to William during such a difficult time. He sent me a text this morning that said 'that was for Rosie', so that was great.

"They actually gave the horse to me, which was incredibly generous of them, they didn't have to do that. So, when he started to show a little bit of ability, I wanted to offer them a share back, and they accepted," she says.

"He's never been the soundest horse, but they knew that we had the beach that we could train him on. It's worked out well. I'm not sure yet what we'll do with the horse next – I haven't really had much of a look ahead. He's only had 20 starts because of his soundness issues.

"We can't really run him on a rock-hard track, so we've got to be a little bit careful. But we'll see how he's going and try to pick out another nice race for him."

Mehrtens is a full-brother to Barbaric, who carried the Goodwood Stud colours to eight wins including the Listed Levin Stakes (1200m) and Legacy Lodge Sprint (1200m). He also finished fourth in the Gr.1 Telegraph (1200m).