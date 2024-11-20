Advertisement
Pembroke School celebrates pets and student creativity at annual gala

Stratford Press
Pembroke School pupils created art for the school's Domestic Pets Day.

There was all the fun of the fair at the Pembroke School’s Domestic Pets Day this month.

Principal Wendy Single said the event brought the community together for a series of fun and engaging events.

“The celebrations culminated in the annual Gala Day, postponed to Sunday, November 3, due to weather conditions. Despite the rain on Saturday, the event showcased the students’ resilience who proudly presented their lambs and calves, and was well attended drawing in an enthusiastic crowd.”

She said Pembroke Hall was filled with student artwork and crafts, reflecting the Past, Present and Future theme.

“One of the projects included learning stitching, allowing students to learn a valuable crafting skill from the past. The children’s creative talents impressed the community and judges, showcasing school and home efforts.”

Pembroke School teacher Ben Single gets dunked at the school's Domestic Pets Day.
Wendy said this year’s pet day celebrated pet ownership and its vital role in teaching responsibility and promoting student well-being.

“Featuring a diverse range of animals, including chickens, bunnies, cats, dogs, and ponies. The much-anticipated dress-up segment was a highlight with thoughtful and imaginative costumes.”

She said the school community was grateful for the support.

“Pembroke School extends heartfelt gratitude to the local community for their generous support and sponsorship, which contributed to the success of both pets day and the gala. It was a wonderful family day with our community.”

She said plans were already in place for 2025.

Pets day will be held separately on Friday, October 31, next year, while the newly renamed Pembroke School Country Fair will take place on Saturday, November 8, to honour the school’s rural roots.

