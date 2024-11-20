Pembroke School pupils created art for the school's Domestic Pets Day.

There was all the fun of the fair at the Pembroke School’s Domestic Pets Day this month.

Principal Wendy Single said the event brought the community together for a series of fun and engaging events.

“The celebrations culminated in the annual Gala Day, postponed to Sunday, November 3, due to weather conditions. Despite the rain on Saturday, the event showcased the students’ resilience who proudly presented their lambs and calves, and was well attended drawing in an enthusiastic crowd.”

She said Pembroke Hall was filled with student artwork and crafts, reflecting the Past, Present and Future theme.

“One of the projects included learning stitching, allowing students to learn a valuable crafting skill from the past. The children’s creative talents impressed the community and judges, showcasing school and home efforts.”