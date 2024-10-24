A Park Croquet Club Hāwera player has won a national event, adding more silverware to the club’s collection.
Nik Budd-Clement won the Croquet New Zealand Women’s Golf Croquet Championship. The competition, which took place on October 19 and 20, had 16 players hailing from Northland, Auckland, Counties-Manukau, Bay of Plenty and Waikato-King Country.
Budd-Clement won six of her round-robin games before progressing to the knockout rounds and beating Takapuna player Melba Scott in the final.
She said she felt privileged to have won.
“All of the players were fantastic. I think I got lucky in the final as I had gotten a head start and gone through the first three hoops before Melba had her first. I didn’t relinquish that head start and carried it through to win.”