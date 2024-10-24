She said she was nervous competing, but decided to focus on one game at a time.

“I was identified as the top seed, meaning there was an expectation that I would win the competition, so I did have a little bit of pressure. On that first day I was very nervous, but I just focused on what I was doing and it all went from there I suppose.”

Budd-Clement said this wasn’t her first time competing nationally.

“In March I competed in the Women’s Golf Croquet invitational event, placing third, and then last year I attended the Croquet New Zealand second-tier invitational, placing second.”

Clement-Budd, who started playing golf croquet in 2019, said she enjoyed the strategy behind the game.

“I love it. It’s got a lot of strategy and tactics. It’s a highly competitive game, but it’s not as physically taxing as some of the other sports out there. A lot of people think it’s a sport for older people, but a lot of the top players are quite young. It’s a great sport for all ages.”

With the national trophy in the club’s cabinet, Budd-Clement hopes to add another to the collection, with her focus now shifting to the 2024 Croquet New Zealand second-tier invitational taking place in New Plymouth in November.

“It’s going to be a great event.”