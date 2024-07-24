Two Taranaki dairy farmers are breaking down barriers and filling the cups of those who need it most.
Trish and Glen Rankin, in Ōpunake, have given 5241 servings of dairy through Meat the Need and Feed Out with their business. Giving back, Trish Rankin said, is all part of being team New Zealand.
“Donating is such a small easy thing to do on [a] farm that can help families like ourselves feed their kids.”
As the cost of groceries soars, she knows first-hand how privileged they are to receive fresh meat and milk straight from the farm.
“I know what it’s like to take things out of our trolley because we’ve gone over budget and most people aren’t as lucky as we are to not have to purchase those expensive items. It’s a pretty scary amount that groceries are coming to every week.”