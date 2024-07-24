Passionate about reducing the barrier to having New Zealand calcium and protein in homes, Rankin wants all families to have healthy and nutritious food.

“If people have our good New Zealand milk in their homes, regardless of how they’ve got it, those people will see it, use it and choose it every time over something less nutritious.”

She spent 20 years as a teacher and knows the impact being hungry and consuming processed and sugary foods has on children.

“They’re low, they have little ability to focus in class, their behaviour worsens and sometimes all they come to school with is something that will put them on a sugar high, then they crash. The big thing for me is about kids, if we can eliminate or help them have better food choices then we can help set them up for life.”

Donating more than 5000 servings of dairy through Feed Out is the least they can do, she said.

“It’s so minimal, we raise a calf for IHC, a calf for Hospice every year and donate some meat and milk. It’s such a small amount that can be absorbed in your business but can have a big impact.”

Meat the Need and Feed Out general manager Zellara Holden said farmers like the Rankins are making a massive impact on food insecurity in New Zealand.

“We are just so incredibly thankful for the generosity of all our donors. It is proof that a little goes a long way. It’s the collective that makes a difference when it comes to putting our home-grown protein and calcium on the plates of those who need it most.”



