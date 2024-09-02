The musical adaptation of the tale is packed with pink positivity and, just like the movie itself, has an air of euphoria that can’t be contained. In the hands of the talented and thoughtful creative team behind this particular production however, that euphoria rises to a whole new level, bringing a sense of giddy fun that has the audience smiling, laughing, clapping and feeling good from the opening scene right through to the drive home after the show.

As Ms Woods herself would say - “it’s like senior year, only funner”, and this production is certainly something every student involved in is sure to look back on in years to come and remember it as the most fun ever had at high school.

The opening number sets an incredibly high standard for the show, with the Delta Nu Trio of Emme Ace, Mikayla Tamaiparea and Frauline Mula bringing a wonderful energy to the stage as they hype up their sorority sisters about Elle’s expected engagement.

All three have great singing voices which soar through the lyrics with passion and expression. The combination of some great vocals, brilliant and well-executed dance moves, costumes and stage design create a great build-up to the entrance of Elle herself.

Elle, played on the day of this review by Klaus Taki-Murrary, is pink perfection. She demands attention from her first, stiletto clad, step on to the stage, and she shows great acting skills in keeping the character of Elle as truly human, never allowing her to become a caricature even when the script and plot take Elle in that direction.

As Warner, Aiden Hocking also ensures his character doesn’t come across as completely two-dimensional. He has great expression in stage and has some good comic timing.

Elio Paraha plays Emmet and he is absolutely outstanding in the role. He owns the stage whenever he is on it, and shows real maturity in his acting as he takes the audience with him on his character’s journey.

Paulette, played by Faye Mula, is always fun to watch in any version of this show, but this has to be one of the very best versions. Faye has great comic timing and physicality on stage and she brings out some lovely gentleness in Paulette that can, in the hands of lesser actors, get lost in the script.

Raine Eriwata plays Vivienne, and she really comes into her own on stage in the later parts of the show. She has a beautiful voice and uses it well. Her physicality and expression on stage never miss a beat.

As the fitness guru-turned-murder suspect Brooke, Amelie Henderson shines. Her energy, and that of the ensemble, in the fitness video section, is exhausting to even watch, and Amelie does not miss a beat.

Ed Perkins plays the professor Callahan, and he is brilliant fun to watch as his character goes from arrogant to downright creepy. He’s a talented actor who shows nuance and thought throughout.

Actors Aiden Hocking (Warner) and Elio Paraha (Emmet) are both taented actors who convey plenty of depth throughout the show. Photo / Leith Robertson Photography

As Enid, Hannah Postlethwaite is another measured, thoughtful actor who works hard throughout to keep her character well-developed, avoiding any easy stereotypes. As the prosecution’s star witness, Chutney, Milo Hayman is another clearly talented young actor who uses great physicality and expression in her scenes.

Luke Francis plays the shy mailman and Paulette’s love interest Kyle nicely, with some great comic timing shown. Luke also had a few other minor roles in the show, and every time he is on stage he stands out for his clear talent and stagecraft.

The ensemble is packed with so much talent, it’s clear director Deb Gallagher had her work cut out for her in whittling down to a main cast. Every cast member deserves a mention, with some stand-out performances from the frat boys in particular.

It’s great to see teachers taking to the stage alongside their students, and this show has some great cameos from teaching staff. All are applause-worthy, but the performance by Lahleina Feaunati as the judge sent shivers down the spine - she is incredibly talented and has a beautiful voice.

Overall this was a great show made better, brighter and all around “funner” thanks to the talented cast and creative team behind it. There’s not a dull moment, missed step or low note to be seen or heard. It’s as perfect as a bend and snap executed by Elle herself and if you missed it - well, oh my god you guys, that sucks!





Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.