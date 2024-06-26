Francis Douglas Memorial College Year 13 students shaved their heads for the school's Shave for a Cure event on Monday. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Students and staff at a New Plymouth school have shaved their hair to support one of their own.
Twenty-five Francis Douglas Memorial College students and three staff faced the clippers on Monday, June 24, to help raise funds for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand by organising a Shave for a Cure event.
Head boy Clarence Chan, 17, said the day was a tradition for Year 13 students.
“I remember when I was a Year 9, I watched some of the Year 13 students getting their heads shaved and a teacher said to me ‘You’re next’ — well, it turns out that teacher was right.”
He said this year’s event was dedicated to Year 9 student Nate Wards, who was diagnosed with bone cancer this year.
“In April we had a 24-hour run or walkathon to raise money for him. This is just another way we can help him and his family. Cancer affects so many people and it’s why we’ve decided to shave today — to support Nate and help raise funds to find a cure.”
For deputy principal Melinda Stevenson, shaving her hair was a way to show her support.
“Everyone you know has been impacted by cancer in some way. The battle is so much harder than shaving off your hair. By doing this, it’s a way to recognise those with cancer and show our support for them.”