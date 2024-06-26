Francis Douglas Memorial College Year 13 student Sam Gardner finishes off head boy Clarence Chan's shave. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He said this year’s event was dedicated to Year 9 student Nate Wards, who was diagnosed with bone cancer this year.

“In April we had a 24-hour run or walkathon to raise money for him. This is just another way we can help him and his family. Cancer affects so many people and it’s why we’ve decided to shave today — to support Nate and help raise funds to find a cure.”

Francis Douglas Memorial College deputy principal Melinda Stevenson gets her head shaved by Jamie Bertie. Photo / Alyssa Smith

For deputy principal Melinda Stevenson, shaving her hair was a way to show her support.

“Everyone you know has been impacted by cancer in some way. The battle is so much harder than shaving off your hair. By doing this, it’s a way to recognise those with cancer and show our support for them.”

Leanne Jones also shaved her head.

“My dad was just diagnosed with cancer so I’m doing it for him.”

Francis Douglas Memorial College old boy Ariki Pullen, 18, shaves Leanne Jones' head. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Teacher Martin Dravitzki also got in on the fun, offering his goatee to be shaved.

“Everyone needs a change now and then and this was a good thing to do to support the kids. In the end, it doesn’t take too long to grow back.”

Francis Douglas Memorial College old boy Ariki Pullen shaves Martin Dravitzki's goatee. Photo / Alyssa Smith

There to help with the shaving on the day was old boy Ariki Pullen, 18. He said supporting his old school was important to him.

“It’s good to give back to the community and to help my school.”

Chan said the Year 13 students organised a chilli-eating competition too.

“It’s all about having a bit of fun. Each participant had a tiny bit of a Carolina Reaper and the goal was to be the longest without drinking milk.”

As of Monday, June 24, the school had raised $20,000 of their $30,000 goal, he said.

“The link is still open so if you can donate, please do. All the money goes towards helping those in need.”

To donate, go to: https://www.shaveforacure.co.nz/t/francis-douglas-memorial-college