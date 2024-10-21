New Plymouth District Council has improved the corners on Purangi Saddle for the last two roadworks seasons, leading up to this $1.5 million rebuild of the road.

The road over the Purangi Saddle is getting rebuilt this summer.

Starting on October 29, the road, inland from Inglewood, will be dug out and rebuilt as part of the Purangi Saddle Rd project, run by New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and Downer through the New Plymouth Infrastructure Partnership.

The project will cost $1.5 million, with New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi funding 51% and NPDC funding the rest. It is part of the $26.3m NPDC will spend on road maintenance, operations and renewals in 2024/25.

NPDC infrastructure projects manager Rui Leitao said the work is part of a long-term fix for Tarata Rd between the saddle and Otaraua Rd, which is in poor condition because of heavy vehicles.

“We’ve been talking with the Tarata community for a while about the best way to fix and maintain the road, including whether to revert this section of Tarata Rd to loose metal. We’re now at the point where we can begin on the Purangi Saddle section.”