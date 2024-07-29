She said the tournament was open to fighters who have competed in less than three tournaments.

“This means the fighters are evenly matched, which allows them to learn about tournaments in a controlled environment.”

Image 1 of 15 : Jack Hills from Inglewood Kyokushin won second in the kata white belt to blue belt junior division during the Stratford National Novice Kyokushin tournament at Stratford War Memorial. Photo / Alyssa Smith

As well as being a learning experience for the students, it was a great opportunity for the judges too, she said.

“We had about five judges who have done their training and judged at local events but it was their first national tournament in front of an audience. It was a great way for them to showcase their skills and judge a national tournament.”

She said throughout the whole day, the stands were full of supporters.

“Lots of people from the community came and watched, bringing their families to see what we’re all about which is cool. We’re very thankful for this support.”

She said the tournament’s success was thanks to the community’s support.

“We couldn’t have done it without the parents and students who helped fundraise, set, pack up, and run the day. We’re also grateful to Inglewood Kyokushin who let us borrow their mats and Shihan Les who organised the judging. I’d also like to thank Stratford ITM and Stratford and Toko Lions Clubs for their kind donations.”

Stratford Kyokushin results: Matthew Barnard: 1st men’s lightweight kumite, 3rd kata white belt to blue belt senior division, Isla Rodgers: 1st girl’s peewee (junior), Hazen Baker: 1st junior boys kumite, Ollie Waterson 2nd junior boys kumite, Lylah Park: 3rd kata white belt to blue belt junior division.







