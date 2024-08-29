Advertisement
New Taranaki expo unites green groups for Conservation Week

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The Taranaki Conservation Week Expo will bring together different organisations to discuss how people can protect the environment. Photo / Unsplash

Taranaki’s green groups are coming together for a new expo.

Taranaki Regional Council is hosting the Taranaki Conservation Week Expo to celebrate Conservation Week/Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa.

Supported by Ostler’s Gardens Charitable Trust, the expo will feature Taranaki Regional Council’s Enviroschools, Education and Towards Predator-Free Taranaki teams.

Representatives from Garden to Table, the Rotokare Scenic Reserve, Wildlife AI, the Dairy Trust Taranaki, Project Reef, Wild for Taranaki and other organisations will be there.

This year’s theme for Conservation Week is “Take action for nature” and Taranaki Regional Council education team leader Lauree Jones said the week puts focus on what more can be done to preserve our environment.

“We’re delighted to be working with so many other groups that have helped create the Expo.”

She said the brand-new event means the public can come along and learn how they can volunteer to help or find out what small things they can change to make a difference to our environment.

“It’s an event that’s open to all ages and we look forward to seeing you there. There will be stalls, workshops, a barbecue and refreshments.”

The details

What: Taranaki Conservation Week Expo

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2pm-5pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Hall

Entry: Free. Stalls, workshops and refreshments including a barbecue will be available.

