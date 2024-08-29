“We’re delighted to be working with so many other groups that have helped create the Expo.”

She said the brand-new event means the public can come along and learn how they can volunteer to help or find out what small things they can change to make a difference to our environment.

“It’s an event that’s open to all ages and we look forward to seeing you there. There will be stalls, workshops, a barbecue and refreshments.”

The details

What: Taranaki Conservation Week Expo

When: Wednesday, September 4, 2pm-5pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Hall

Entry: Free. Stalls, workshops and refreshments including a barbecue will be available.