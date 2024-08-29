Taranaki’s green groups are coming together for a new expo.
Taranaki Regional Council is hosting the Taranaki Conservation Week Expo to celebrate Conservation Week/Te Wiki Tiaki Ao Tūroa.
Supported by Ostler’s Gardens Charitable Trust, the expo will feature Taranaki Regional Council’s Enviroschools, Education and Towards Predator-Free Taranaki teams.
Representatives from Garden to Table, the Rotokare Scenic Reserve, Wildlife AI, the Dairy Trust Taranaki, Project Reef, Wild for Taranaki and other organisations will be there.
This year’s theme for Conservation Week is “Take action for nature” and Taranaki Regional Council education team leader Lauree Jones said the week puts focus on what more can be done to preserve our environment.