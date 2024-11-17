Linda Drummond creates a range of art, including resin, jewellery and pouring works. Pictured are some of her creations.

A group of local crafters have banded together to create a new car boot and market day in central Taranaki.

The inaugural market is to take place this Saturday, and co-organiser Linda Drummond said there’s sure to be something for everyone.

“From jewellery and suncatchers to knitting and plants, there’s going to be all sorts.”

Drummond said she and her friends all enjoy making various crafts, and decided to use their skills to generate some additional cash.

“It started by selling some knick-knacks but it grew quite quickly.”