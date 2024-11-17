Advertisement
New Stratford car boot and market day kicks off this Saturday

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Linda Drummond creates a range of art, including resin, jewellery and pouring works. Pictured are some of her creations.

A group of local crafters have banded together to create a new car boot and market day in central Taranaki.

The inaugural market is to take place this Saturday, and co-organiser Linda Drummond said there’s sure to be something for everyone.

“From jewellery and suncatchers to knitting and plants, there’s going to be all sorts.”

Drummond said she and her friends all enjoy making various crafts, and decided to use their skills to generate some additional cash.

“It started by selling some knick-knacks but it grew quite quickly.”

She and her fellow crafters started running a small market outside the Impressions in Ink Tattoo Studio, owned by Linda’s husband Stacy.

“It got really popular.”

This weekend’s market is proving to be just as popular before it has even started, she said.

“There’s been so much interest which is awesome.”

Drummond will be at the event selling her creations under the moniker of Linda’s Art.

“I’ll have some of my resin works and jewellery for sale, and a few other pieces too. The market will have lots there. I’ve had quite a lot of messages from people interested, so it’s going to be good.”

As well as getting ready for the market, Drummond is also providing prizes for this year’s Stratford Christmas trail.

“I regularly sponsor them. I think it’s really important to support your community.”

There’ll be plenty of food and drink available at Saturday’s market, she said, with food and coffee trucks organised for the day.

Drummond hopes the market becomes a regular event.

“We wanted to put this on for our community as a way to get them involved and provide them with a local car boot and market day.”

The Details:

What: Stratford car boot and market day

When: Saturday, November 23, from 9am-2pm

Where: Outside the Stratford Senior Citizens Hall, 53 Juliet St, Stratford

