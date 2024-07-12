Advertisement
New Stage Productions’ The Wizard of Oz coming to South Taranaki

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Some of the cast and crew of New Stage Productions' The Wizard of Oz. Photo / New Stage Productions

There’s no place like home, but the Hāwera Memorial Theatre comes close with New Stage Productions’ The Wizard of Oz coming to town later this month.

Co-producer and musical director Shane Brown said The Wizard of Oz was an iconic story that resonated with everyone.

“Whether you are young or old, there’s that point of connection. The storyline resonates perfectly with us. It’s about if you have a bit of courage and are brave, anything is possible.”

New Stage Productions was started in 2011, Brown said.

“It was just after my mother died of cancer. I had always been involved in theatre and, at that time, I was a primary school teacher. One day I thought I’d follow the dream and now, here we are.”

When people saw one of the three shows they might spot some familiar faces, he said, with primary school children from the area cast in the choir.

“We have 30 kids from Waverley Primary School performing in the choir. While this is a touring show, it’s important to us to have the local community involved and this is a great way to do that.”

He said providing theatre opportunities to children was important.

“It’s what we’re all about. Last year’s production had 100 children involved and this year we have a touring cast of adults and children. It’s a great experience for the kids to work alongside professional actors and get that experience and knowledge. It also gives them a taste of theatre and maybe they’ll pursue it.”

He said the cast and crew were excited to bring The Wizard of Oz to South Taranaki this month.

“We’re there over a weekend for three shows. It’s important to us to reach those smaller communities and give them opportunities to see some great theatre.”

Tickets were selling fast, Brown said.

“Get in quick. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Details:

What: New Stage Productions’ The Wizard of Oz

When: Saturday, July 27: 2pm and 7.30pm. Sunday, July 28: 1pm

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre, Albion St

Tickets: www.newstageproductions.com

