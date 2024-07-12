Some of the cast and crew of New Stage Productions' The Wizard of Oz. Photo / New Stage Productions

There’s no place like home, but the Hāwera Memorial Theatre comes close with New Stage Productions’ The Wizard of Oz coming to town later this month.

Co-producer and musical director Shane Brown said The Wizard of Oz was an iconic story that resonated with everyone.

“Whether you are young or old, there’s that point of connection. The storyline resonates perfectly with us. It’s about if you have a bit of courage and are brave, anything is possible.”

New Stage Productions was started in 2011, Brown said.

“It was just after my mother died of cancer. I had always been involved in theatre and, at that time, I was a primary school teacher. One day I thought I’d follow the dream and now, here we are.”