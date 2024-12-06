“I feel incredibly grateful to receive this award. It has encouraged me to continue to learn and challenge myself.”

She and Varya may share some classes next year, with Natasha also planning to study engineering at Canterbury.

“I’ve always had a big passion for maths and thought that engineering was the best study option to pursue it further.”

New Plymouth Girls' High School principal Jacqui Brown with, from left: deputy head girl Lily Powell, 17, head girl Harriet Muller, 16 and deputy head girl Faith Loken, 17.

As well as celebrating 2024’s successes, the prizegiving, on Wednesday, October 30, was a chance to look ahead at 2025, with the school announcing its head students for 2025.

Harriet Muller, 16, is the manu tāiko (head girl) for 2025.

“I received the news of next year’s leadership roles when I was privileged enough to be playing football for the New Zealand U17 Women’s team in the Fifa World Cup. So to say it lightly, when Ms Brown announced that I would be the head girl for 2025 my day could not have gotten any better.”

She said becoming head girl has been a goal since she became a boarder at the school in 2021.

“Coming from Auroa, a small country school in a farming community, the thought of stepping into a leadership role at a much larger school was, admittedly, daunting. However, as each year rolled by and I formed connections with amazing supportive staff and students, I began to see that there was no harm in giving it a try. I’m always up for a challenge, and I’m genuinely excited to embrace the personal growth and experiences that leading New Plymouth Girls' High School will bring.”

Next year she is studying chemistry, physics, geography, statistics, and sports science.

Faith Loken and Lily Powell, both 17, are the kaitiriwā (deputy head girls) for 2025.

Faith said she is honoured to receive the role.

“O le ala i le pule o le tautua - The pathway to leadership is through service. A part of my culture is service. To serve those around you first before yourself. That was one of the main reasons I applied for head student, to serve and be an example for our kura. Becoming a head student was an on-and-off goal of mine.”

She is studying english, calculus, statistics, chemistry and physics next year.

Lily said being a part of the head student team has been a long-term goal.

“I wanted to be in a position where I could make a positive impact on the school and advocate for my peers. I was also motivated by the idea of growing my own leadership skills and leaving a lasting, positive mark on the school.”

Next year she is studying a mix of level 3 subjects and completing university papers.

“I’m super excited about the challenge and the chance to deepen my understanding in areas I’m passionate about.”



