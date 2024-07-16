New Plymouth District Council's sorting depot has diverted 1300 tonnes of commercial waste from landfill.

The New Plymouth District Council’s (NPDC) sorting depot has reached a new milestone.

The Colson Rd depot, which opened 12 months ago, has diverted 1300 tonnes of commercial waste from landfill. Since the facility opened, it has processed more than 3500 tonnes of waste, including treated and untreated timber, plasterboard and other construction and building materials.

NPDC infrastructure manager Rui Leitao said businesses had an important role in waste minimisation, with 45,000 tonnes of Taranaki’s yearly landfill waste coming from businesses.

“The construction and demolition sectors are primary sources of waste in Taranaki, accounting for about 60% of what ends up in landfills.”

Leitao said the sorting depot kept tonnes of valuable materials out of landfill.