For the past two years, Kaden has run his charity organisation, Kaden’s Charity Woodwork Shop est 2022, raising money for mental health organisations by selling his woodcarvings.

The Citizens Award recipients each help several different causes, with Trevor Bremmer supporting the New Plymouth Brass Band during his tenure as the musical director from 1974 until 2000. In his spare time, he voluntarily teaches and aids local brass musicians.

Karen Eliason has been involved with the New Plymouth netball community since the early 1980s, developing hundreds of umpires in New Plymouth over the years.

Brian Eriksen has more than 25 years’ experience working in the disability sector and has been with the Taranaki Disability Information Centre for 40 years, which has earned him an accolade.

For more than 20 years, Hayley Flay has volunteered at Brooklands Zoo, where she helps clean the enclosures and feeds the animals.

The fifth recipient, Ann Hatch, received a Citizens Award for her dedication to the New Plymouth Yacht Club.

Colin Johnston also received the accolade, recognising his service to the Waitara community. He was on the Waitara Community Board for nine years, six of those as chairman, and is a trustee for the Bertrand Road Swing Bridge.

Inglewood’s Diane Jones receives a Citizens Award for her 40 years of service supporting the community. She is a GP and is involved with St John in Inglewood.

Vicki Meijer, Beach Energy’s senior community relations manager, has received an award for helping homeless and vulnerable residents in the community for a decade.

Wesley Milne is recognised for his efforts in helping the rainbow community. He has worked with Rainbow Youth and Pride Taranaki.

Waitara-based recipient Ron Payne has been involved with many local organisations for more than 50 years.

Waitara Taiho Trust founding member and chairwoman Tiri Porter has also received an award. She is a member of Anukriti Hapū and chairwoman of the Waitara Food Bank Pataki Kai, He Rau Orange Trust-Waitara Night Markets and North Taranaki Sport and Recreation Inc. She is also a trustee of the North Taranaki Healthcare Trust and Sustainable Taranaki.

New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said the recipients were exceptional people who made a huge difference in helping others and improving the lives of many people in the New Plymouth district.

“I am particularly proud that we introduced the youth award to honour the young people who volunteer and do tremendous mahi in their school and community.

“The winners are role models for people of all ages and demonstrate just what can be achieved when individuals decide to work for the benefit of others. The New Plymouth district is recognised as a truly special place to live, learn, work and play because of their immense work.”