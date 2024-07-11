Piccolo Morso won first place in the New Zealand best custard square competition.

A last-minute dash to enter New Zealand’s best custard square competition has paid off for New Plymouth bakery Piccolo Morso.

The Fitzroy bakery has shared first place in Baking New Zealand’s Great Square Off Custard Square Championship, alongside Waikato’s Volare Bread.

Piccolo Morso owner Julia Kaur-Randhawa said they only got around to baking their entries at 2am on the day of the competition.

“We were meant to do it earlier that day but it just got later and later. I’d been there for 14 hours at that point,” she said.

Kaur-Randhawa had been thinking about taking a slightly different approach to their usual custard square but decided to stick with the tried and true recipe.