Netball Taranaki has made the traditional uniform optional to remove the barrier of cost. Photo/ Unsplash

Netball Taranaki has made the traditional uniform optional to remove the barrier of cost. Photo/ Unsplash

Netball Taranaki is encouraging more players to get on the court by removing barriers.

In 2020, Netball Taranaki made the traditional netballer uniform optional. General manager Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson says the conversation was started by intermediate school students.

"The kids were brave enough to come to us about the uniform, which generated the whole conversation. We want everyone to have a choice and we don't want the uniform to be a reason people don't play."

She says the biggest challenge to playing the sport is cost.

"We've removed the need for a set uniform to help with the cost and as of this year, tamariki who play netball won't have to pay registration fees until Year 5 which is very exciting."

She says the conversation grew from cost, to the traditional-style uniform itself.

"The dress can feel short and very restrictive. I've had some feedback from women wanting to get back into the sport but the uniform was holding them back. We support the discussion and having the space for conversations, and as an organisation we support the suggestions and have made changes to suit them."

She says players are required to wear appropriate leisurewear and be dressed similarly.

"Teams are still required to register their dress code and be dressed alike; that could simply be the same-coloured top or a mixture of comfortable clothing of any style from singlets, shorts, polos, tights or PE uniforms."

As players are required to wear positional bibs, the change does not have a major impact.

"The players can identify their team players and their positions with the bibs."

She says the change is exciting, and hopes more people will want to play the sport now that the traditional uniform is not a requirement.

"It's a positive change that we fully support. If people want to play, we don't want the uniform to be a reason they don't want to. We completely understand some people don't want to wear the uniform and we've made the changes to support that."