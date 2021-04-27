Natures Wonder early childhood centre in Eltham remember Anzacs

The children from Nature's Wonder, staff, whānau, and John Campbell.

The children from Nature's Wonder, staff, whānau, and John Campbell.

Children from Nature's Wonder, their whānau and staff remembered the Anzacs.

Last week the Eltham early childhood centre held a commemorative event where John Campbell from the Stratford and Districts Pipe Band played the bagpipes for the children and their families. After the performance the children made wreaths.

Teacher Kylie Hartland says it is important for children to learn about Anzac Day.

"We wanted to teach our children about the histories of our country and also the histories of their whānau. The next generation need to be aware of our country's history and how it relates to them and their families."

Owner Mel Ogle, teacher Kylie Hartland, and some of the children dressed in red for the event.

She says the children and their families were invited to share photos of their Anzac heroes.

"These have all been displayed on our Anzac wall. We have also been talking a lot about the Anzac's and how they were brave, helpful and how they showed camaraderie to each other. Our whānau have also provided photos of people in their families who show these qualities. These are also displayed on our Anzac wall."

The Anzac wall at Nature's Wonder.

Bryn Moir, 4, says he put a photo of his great-poppa on the Anzac wall.

"His name was Norman Moir and he road a motorbike around to deliver messages."

Mason Richards, 4, says he put a photo of his dad on the wall.

Kylie Hartland and some of the children making a wreath.

"He is brave and strong just like the Anzacs."

John says Nature's Wonder invited him to the centre to play the bagpipes.

John Campbell playing the bagpipes.

"I thought it was a great idea. I'm happy to help them commemorate Anzac Day."

Lily Allen, 5, says she enjoyed listening to the bagpipes.

"They were awesome."

Kylie says the children have been focusing on being brave, helpful and kind.

Reuben Smith, 3, painting a poppy.

"We're promoting the values within our children. It's so great to see the children actively being brave, kind and helpful in their own individual ways and linking that to being like an Anzac."

Chevelle Cook, 4, says the Anzacs were brave.

Lily Allen, 5, Bryn Moir, 4, Chevelle Cook, 4, and Mason Richards, 4, sitting amongst the poppies the children made.

"They had to leave their families and go to the other side of the world to help people."