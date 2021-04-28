Stratford community pays respects to the Anzacs by making wreaths

The Stratford Floral Art Group with some of the wreaths made.

Wreaths of all colours and sizes were created at Stratford War Memorial Hall last Friday morning to adorn the Hall of Remembrance.

McKenzie Reed, 9, says this is the second wreath-making event she's attended.

"I think it's important to make a wreath and commemorate the Anzacs. We need to remember them because they helped our country. Wreaths are easy to make so I think everyone should be able to make one for the Anzacs."

Margaret Vickers from the Stratford Floral Art Group says Anzac Day is important.

"It's important to commemorate the Anzacs and the wreath-making is a way we can come together for our town."

Margaret says the aim is to make 100 wreaths.

"We've done that this year which is good. The Floral Art Group were part of the organising for the event and we helped suggest what flowers and greenery to get for the wreaths and we also rounded up extra people to help."