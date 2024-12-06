Advertisement
Stratford Press

Mya Watkins receives BPW Hāwera scholarship for sports nutrition studies

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Business and Professional Women (BPW) Hāwera president Toni Hunt presents Mya Watkins with the scholarship.

Studying sports nutrition has been made easier for Mya Watkins, thanks to a Business and Professional Women (BPW) Hāwera grant.

She was the recipient of this year’s Women’s Education Scholarship, receiving up to $1000 and 12-month membership to BPW, allowing her to access support and mentorship from members.

The scholarship is for women aged 21 and over who live in South Taranaki.

BPW Hāwera president Toni Hunt presented the scholarship at the club’s dinner meeting on November 18.

Mya said she is passionate abut ensuring people have access to reliable information about nutrition.

“I decided to commence sports nutrition studies to become a fully accredited and registered sports nutritionist. Growing up there has always been misinformation online and I never really knew who to turn to about nutrition or who to trust.”

Mya is a keen sportwoman who is currently ranked third in the BMX 17-24 20″ women category and recently won the North Island title.

She plays in the Federation League for women’s football for Rangers AFC in New Plymouth and spends her free time running or at the gym.

She said she hopes to help people have a positive relationship with food.

“It breaks my heart hearing young teenagers talking about food negatively, as it reminds me of the negative relationship I once had with food. My mission is to share insight and help others create healthy eating habits, how to fuel their bodies correctly and how to have a positive relationship with food overall.”

To find out more about BPW Hāwera visit their Facebook page.


