Business and Professional Women (BPW) Hāwera president Toni Hunt presents Mya Watkins with the scholarship.

Studying sports nutrition has been made easier for Mya Watkins, thanks to a Business and Professional Women (BPW) Hāwera grant.

She was the recipient of this year’s Women’s Education Scholarship, receiving up to $1000 and 12-month membership to BPW, allowing her to access support and mentorship from members.

The scholarship is for women aged 21 and over who live in South Taranaki.

BPW Hāwera president Toni Hunt presented the scholarship at the club’s dinner meeting on November 18.

Mya said she is passionate abut ensuring people have access to reliable information about nutrition.