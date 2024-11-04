Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Multi-ethnic sports festival coming to south Taranaki with football, basketball and more

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
There will be basketball games running at the inaugural multi-ethnic sports festival in Hāwera on Saturday, November 9.

There will be basketball games running at the inaugural multi-ethnic sports festival in Hāwera on Saturday, November 9.

A new multicultural event is coming to South Taranaki.

Sisonke Taranaki African Community co-founder Petunia Twala has organised a multi-ethnic sports festival, inviting people to connect through sports in Hāwera.

“I’m originally from South Africa and we use sport and culture to bring people together to celebrate our differences and become a community. This event is open to everyone and anybody.”

The event is the first of its kind in Taranaki, she said.

“We wanted to bring something new and fun.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said football, basketball and volleyball games will run on the day.

“I’m familiar with football so I added that and then basketball and volleyball came from conversations I had with different people.”

The day will have a junior category for 11-18-year-olds and a senior category for people aged 19 and over.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“However, if people wish not to play they can come along and watch. We want to have a nice day.”

Younger childrencan play a range of African-style games.

“For example, we’d run something similar to sack races and other activities. We’ll also have a bouncy castle as well. It’s all about providing some entertainment and fun.”

She said the event is family-friendly, with plenty of food trucks lined up.

“We want people to have a nice meal and make a day of it.”

There will also be live performances on the day.

“So far we have organised a performance from the African community and Ngāti Ruanui iwi will be there on the day performing kapa haka. We’ve got a few other things as well. It’s all about showcasing culture.”

She said thanks to support from Sports Taranaki and the Toi Foundation, they can offer free transport from Stratford to the event.

“We’re very grateful for this.”

The details:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What: Multi-ethnic sports festival

When: Saturday, November 9, 10am start

Where: TSB Hub, Camberwell Rd, Hāwera

Registration: visit the Sisonke Taranaki African Community Facebook page


Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press