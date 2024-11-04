She said football, basketball and volleyball games will run on the day.

“I’m familiar with football so I added that and then basketball and volleyball came from conversations I had with different people.”

The day will have a junior category for 11-18-year-olds and a senior category for people aged 19 and over.

“However, if people wish not to play they can come along and watch. We want to have a nice day.”

Younger childrencan play a range of African-style games.

“For example, we’d run something similar to sack races and other activities. We’ll also have a bouncy castle as well. It’s all about providing some entertainment and fun.”

She said the event is family-friendly, with plenty of food trucks lined up.

“We want people to have a nice meal and make a day of it.”

There will also be live performances on the day.

“So far we have organised a performance from the African community and Ngāti Ruanui iwi will be there on the day performing kapa haka. We’ve got a few other things as well. It’s all about showcasing culture.”

She said thanks to support from Sports Taranaki and the Toi Foundation, they can offer free transport from Stratford to the event.

“We’re very grateful for this.”

The details:

What: Multi-ethnic sports festival

When: Saturday, November 9, 10am start

Where: TSB Hub, Camberwell Rd, Hāwera

Registration: visit the Sisonke Taranaki African Community Facebook page



