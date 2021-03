The Slick Hitters team of Nathan Alexander, Nicole Goodwin, Kate Mason, and Scott Turner retained the Top Dog Shield in hard-fought games.

On March 29 Midhirst 1 were set to play against Midhirst 2 but the game was cancelled due to the weather.

This match will now be played on April 5.

The last business house tennis games were played on March 24. The Slick Hitters, drawing 3-all with Young and Dumb, retained the Top Dog trophy.