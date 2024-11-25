Stratford-Eltham Rugby Sports Club was named club of the year at the prestigious Taranaki Sports Awards this year. Photo / LDV Photography

The best of the best in Taranaki sports was celebrated on Friday night at the 2024 Taranaki Sports Awards at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth.

Rugby star, and back-to-back Olympic gold medallist, Michaela Blyde was named Taranaki sportsperson of the year - a title she was also awarded back in 2018.

Blyde was also named senior sportswoman on the night.

The senior sportsman award went to woodchopper and Timbersports World Trophy holder Jack Jordan. It was the second year in a row that Jordan was awarded the senior sportsman title.

Jordan used to play rugby for the Taranaki Bulls and Stratford-Eltham Rugby, and both those teams were also winners at the awards this year.