The Taranaki Bulls were named senior sports team of the year, in recognition of their NPC championship-winning season last year, while Bulls coach Neil Barnes was named coach of the year.
Stratford-Eltham Rugby Sports Club took home the title of club of the year, after a fantastic year where it won the CMK Taranaki premier club rugby final in July.
Stratford High School sports coordinator Philippa Smith received the Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association Service to Sport alongside Kevin Byrne.
2024 Taranaki Sports Awards winners:
Game Official: Jamie Sutherland (sailing), Volunteer: Ashley Hurring (surf Lifesaving), Coach: Neil Barnes (rugby), Masters: Bruce Jordan (multi-sport and triathlon), Club: Stratford-Eltham Rugby Sports Club, Junior Sportsman: Oscar Goodman (basketball), Junior Sportswomen: Bella Wansborough (surf lifesaving), Junior Team: Box Office Boxing, Wolfpack Senior Team: Taranaki Bulls (rugby), Senior Sportsman: Jack Jordan (wood chopping), Senior Sportswomen & overall winner: Michaela Blyde (rugby 7s), Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association Service to Sport: Kevin Byrne (hockey), Philippa Smith (Stratford High School).
Impact Awards: Andrew Sorensen (surf lifesaving), David Stones (hockey), Feel Good Run Crew (running), Garry Carnachan (sports administration), Karen Gillum-Green (athletics), Kat Greaney (football), Katarina Rajh (skate sports), Megan Gundesen (equestrian), Ross Landon-Lane (cricket), Sam Rapira (boxing), Paul Klenner (men’s health).
Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.