Marco School pupils and volunteers were on the hills in Whangamōmona planting 4000 natives on Friday, November 1.

The community was the driving force behind the planting project, he said.

“I had spoken to the principal, Anna Stockman, to see if the school would be interested in helping to plant the native bushes. We had all of the school pupils there and it was great to see the kids running up the hills, carrying the plants and then helping to put them in the ground. From what I’ve heard, the kids were quite chuffed, and I think it’s great they will see those plants in the future and think, ‘Hey, I helped put those there’.”

Herlihy said they had plenty of help from Horizons Regional Council and MPI’s On Farm Support with the initiative.

“We had received the plants for free – we just needed to plant them. It was great to see volunteers and the school kids getting stuck in and planting the natives.”

Marco School pupil Jack McFarlane digging a hole at the planting day.

Marco School pupil Jack McFarlane was there on the day. He said he liked helping plant the native plants.

“I like digging and I like to plant stuff. I used my spade, which my dad bought for me. It was sort of hard because it was on a hill and the ground was hard and I had to dig through grass. I worked with Paige and Will and we dug 53 holes together.”

Herlihy said he’s grateful to everyone involved in making it happen.

“I’d like to thank the landowner for letting us do this – it looks a lot better having those natives there. We had a lot of help to get this done. There’s still a few left to plant, but I know it’ll get done because we’ve got a great community out here that just gets on with it and gets it done.”