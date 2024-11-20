Rural pupils swapped pen and paper for gumboots and shovels and the classroom for a paddock.
On Friday, November 1, Marco School pupils, staff and other volunteers planted 4000 native plants in Whangamōmona.
“If you want something done, this is the community that’s going to help,” said Whangamōmona Republic president John Herlihy.
The native planting day came after 3000ha of land in the area had been converted to pine, said Herlihy.
“This land is out the back of the Whanga’ pub. I knew a friend of the landowner, so we started talking and asked if instead of pine trees, we could use native plants in the paddock directly behind the pub. It is still beneficial to the owner as it’s all carbon credits. We wanted to do something that would be good for the environment and look nice. It does look pretty good.”