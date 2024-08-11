Ten winning Lotto Second Division tickets worth $16,690 each have been sold in Taranaki.

Ten local Lotto players are each $16,690 better off this morning today after striking it lucky with Lotto Second Division wins in last night’s draw.

Ten New Plymouth players are among 36 players across New Zealand to win the Second Division prize money last night. All 10 Taranaki winners bought their tickets via the MyLotto app.

One of the players was also one of three to win Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $31,572.

The other winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Four Square BK’s in Auckland and Ōamaru New World in Ōamaru.

Also in Saturday’s draw, a single ticket won Powerball’s $44 million jackpot, the biggest single winner in New Zealand Lotto history.