Four candidates are standing for the one available Stratford constituency seat in the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) election this year.

In alphabetical order, they are Mary Bourke, Alan Jamieson, Matthew McDonald and Andrew Wood.

Voting packs will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday, September 16, and voting will close at noon, Saturday, October 8. The regional council uses the first past the post (FPP) electoral system, which means that the candidate with the most votes will be elected to the seat.

The Stratford Press contacted all four candidates by email on Wednesday, August 24, giving them five questions to answer by noon on Friday, August 26. They were asked to keep each answer under 100 words to ensure all could be fitted in. In the case of a submitted answer going over 100 words, answers have been cut off at the end of the sentence that leaves it closest to the 100-word point. Their answers to these questions will be run in the Stratford Press in the lead-up to the election. Their answers will also be available online a few days before they run in the print edition for our Premium subscribers.

In this final week of the series, candidates answer questions on their governance experience and what three qualities they feel they bring to the table:

Question:

What three qualities do you bring to the table?

Mary Bourke is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Mary Bourke:

A commitment to being prepared and understanding all sides of an issue. Ability to listen and ensure all voices are heard. Integrity and honesty.

Alan Jamieson is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Alan Jamieson:

In my experience, the three most important qualities to add value to governance are: 1. - Ability to represent the opinions and views of ratepayers. 2. - Ability to understand proposals and question assumptions. 3. -Time. As Stratford deputy mayor I have demonstrated these qualities consistently over the past 12 years. I make time to attend community events to listen to the views and concerns of residents, acting as an interface with council. I prepare thoroughly for meetings by reading and researching, and I come prepared with questions. Representing takes time – I use my time to do the best for you.

Matthew McDonald is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Matthew McDonald:

I believe I have excellent decision-making qualities because I am able to understand all sides of a situation or proposal and look beyond the quick fix and look for solutions, we need to ask why are we doing this, what the outcome and make the right decisions.

My values and hard work ethic are known and I am a very open person, you know I will fight for Stratford and the region.

I am approachable and listen to people and do spend time with constituents as I understand the issues are able to help them in the right direction.

Andrew Wood is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Andrew Wood:

The attributes I will bring, if elected, are strong governance skills and experiences, integrity and independent thinking. These attributes I will use to build appropriate relationships with the residents of the TRC area, council staff and fellow TRC Councillors.

My independent thinking gives me the ability to make decisions without losing my objectivity or undue influences affecting the right decisions for the communities I would represent if elected, while meeting the obligations expected of me.

I am an Associate Chartered Accountant and have a Bachelor of Business.

Question:

What governance experience do you have?

Mary Bourke is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Mary Bourke:

Five-term mayor of South Taranaki District (chose not to seek re-election).

Governance roles in the education, health, philanthropic and not-for-profit sectors including TSB Community Trust and Lotteries Commission.

Self-employed facilitator, coach and mediator specialising in strategy development and relationship building.

Alan Jamieson is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Alan Jamieson:

We are fortunate in Stratford District to have many really well-run clubs and organisations that also support the growth of their members, and that is where I began my governance journey. Recent governance experience includes Stratford District Council elected member 12 years, Stratford District Council deputy mayor 9 years, Taranaki Electricity Trust chair 6 years, Lloyd Morgan Charitable Trust trustee, Ngaere School BOT chair, Taranaki Regional Council – Waste Management committee deputy chair, Eltham Lions Club president, Sport Taranaki trustee. I have attended Governance Training for Local Government and specific committee chair training.

Matthew McDonald is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Matthew McDonald:

I have served on the Taranaki Regional Council for the last six years as your chosen representative and in that time have been on the majority of the committees and have chair one of the main committees. As an experienced councillor the other councillors selected me as the sole councillor to be involved in the panel to appoint directors to Port Taranaki. I have been on a large business board as well as currently running my own company and am an associate of the Real Estate Institute and licensed auctioneer. The knowledge and understanding from my first terms on the council were the best education to understand the challenges we have coming.

Andrew Wood is standing for election in the Taranaki Regional Council Stratford constituency. Photo / supplied

Andrew Wood:

I have served the Stratford District for over 20 years on various organisations on committees, as a director and trustee in the sports, education, age care sectors and on the Taranaki Electricity Trust.

My strong governance experience is supported by being a member of the NZ Institute of Directors and Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand. Through these organisations, I undertake continuous professional development to keep my governance skills and knowledge up to date.

Through my experience, I am very aware that being a TRC Councillor is a responsibility, not a prize.