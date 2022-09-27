Mac, the 2-year-old German shepherd. Photo / Supplied

This year's Hungry Pet Pet of the Year competition went to the dogs.

All three top spots in the competition were taken out by pets of the canine variety, leaving the felines, goats and cows out in the cold.

The winning pets were determined by online voting on the Stratford Press Facebook page, and from the moment voting opened it was clear the competition was going to be hotly contested as votes came in quickly. A total of 2662 votes were cast and while each of the 20 finalists got plenty of votes, there was a clear leader of the pack.

Two-year-old long-haired German shepherd Mac was the winning pet, coming in with an impressive 742 votes. His owner Tania Gesce-Lillie, from Manaia, says he's deserving of the top spot.

"He is lovely and cuddly. His coat is divine and he's absolutely beautiful. I think he's the pet of the century."

Tania took the winning photo in the early evening light, she says.

"The sunset cast a beautiful glow on his coat. He looked absolutely radiant."

Mac entered her and husband John Lillie's lives six months ago, she says.

"When we saw him we knew he'd be the perfect pet. We had lost our previous dog some time ago and were looking for another fur baby to join our family. He fits in so well."

She says she's blown away by the positive comments about Mac.

"All of those comments were right, he is a lovely dog and he is beautiful."

She and John were happy with Mac's win, as were the friends and family who voted for him in the competition.

"I had shared it to my Facebook page and also sent it in the family group chat as well."

Mac won himself a $300 Hungry Pets voucher and some other goodies.

"Mac absolutely loves the raw food so we'll be getting him some nice treats."

Second place went to golden retriever brothers Jax and Ollie, owned by Holly Coplestone and Jordan Stockwall, from Stratford. Third place was won by Josie, owned by Gracie and Aaron de Ridder, from Waitara.