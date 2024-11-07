Advertisement
Local charity needs help to feed cats as kitten season begins

Stratford Press
This young kitten is one of many The Scratching Post will care for during the kitten season.

A local animal charity is appealing for cat food donations as it prepares for an influx of kittens.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said kitten season has begun and she is expecting it to be busy.

“Kitten season is here and right on time. We always get ourselves ready for Labour weekend which is when we usually start seeing them coming in.”

She said the Stratford-based charity needs to start filling its stock room with supplies.

“We’re particularly after wet and dry food for kittens. Although we’d appreciate any brand, to be specific Whiskas, Chef and Oscars are the most trusted for really little kittens as it doesn’t upset their teeny tummies, which in turn means less vet bills. Any type and brand of pet milk and litter would also be greatly appreciated.”

Andrews said they are expecting to help feed, care for and rehome 80 kittens this season.

“We’ll really appreciate all the help we can get.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Scratching Post on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.

