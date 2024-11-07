This young kitten is one of many The Scratching Post will care for during the kitten season.

This young kitten is one of many The Scratching Post will care for during the kitten season.

A local animal charity is appealing for cat food donations as it prepares for an influx of kittens.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, said kitten season has begun and she is expecting it to be busy.

“Kitten season is here and right on time. We always get ourselves ready for Labour weekend which is when we usually start seeing them coming in.”

She said the Stratford-based charity needs to start filling its stock room with supplies.

“We’re particularly after wet and dry food for kittens. Although we’d appreciate any brand, to be specific Whiskas, Chef and Oscars are the most trusted for really little kittens as it doesn’t upset their teeny tummies, which in turn means less vet bills. Any type and brand of pet milk and litter would also be greatly appreciated.”