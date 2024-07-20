Two Taranaki charitable organisations are helping each other reach their fundraising goals.
Life Education Trust Taranaki trustee Christine Goodin said when everyone felt financial pressure from rising costs, it was important to help others if possible.
“It’s a tough time for everyone and the fact charities are helping each other, it’s awesome.”
Goodin, who organised Life Education Trust Taranaki’s The Knight, The Dame and The Hairdresser sell-out fundraiser in August, said Taranaki Kiwi Trust manager Celine Filbee had supported them by offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a prize.
“I contacted Celine and she generously donated a kiwi release voucher for us to auction at our event. As I’ve attended a release myself, I know how special these moments are.”