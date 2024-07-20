She said the kiwi release sat well with Life Education Trust’s philosophy.

“We are a main school health provider that teaches tamariki and rangatahi to respect the environment and each other. I feel like there’s a nice link there.”

In return, Goodin is working with Filbee to sell a $7000 reserve-priced commissioned painting, with the funds from the sale going directly to the Taranaki Kiwi Trust.

Kaikoura-based artist Geoff Noble created the work and Goodin said it was a masterpiece.

“It is stunning and a very realistic kiwi. I’m currently working with Celine to come up with ways we can get this painting sold. I believe it is bigger than Taranaki - it’s great artwork with class. I could see it in a gallery in Parnell.”

The artwork was commissioned by the Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Filbee said. Profits from the artwork sale would go towards protecting kiwi in Taranaki.

“Artist Geoff Noble has created this fantastic reproduction of a Western Brown Kiwi and the complex colours of their feathers and native Taranaki bush. Geoff is a renowned New Zealand artist with a passion for nature. His background in fine arts training is evident in the intricate details of his artwork, which captures the beauty and essence of the natural world. This attention to detail has resulted in a masterpiece that captures the essence of the Western Brown Kiwi.”

She said working together was important.

“I think most charities will be finding times a bit tough at present so this is a good opportunity for us to collaborate and it does not need to be with other conservation organisations. Auctioning of a kiwi release will increase our profile within a different demographic and hopefully expose new people to the importance of conservation and just how special a kiwi release is.”