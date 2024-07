“We come to the school holiday programme lots. I think this activity is one of the best.”

Cooper said he and his brother regularly visited the library.

“We love coming here to look at all the books and maybe take some home.”

Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre team leader Bridget Roper said the school holiday programme was very popular.

“We always enjoy seeing old friends and meeting new ones.”

Roper said all the programmes in the July school holidays had a sustainability theme.

“While recycling is a great end goal, we like to consider how we reuse too.

“On Tuesday we made board games from cardboard, milk bottle tops and old sunglass pouches, today we made lanterns from old milk bottles. We will also make fridge magnets using old jam jar lids, and we have some cool new tools to make amazing cardboard constructions.

“We also celebrated Teddy Bear’s Picnic Day (July 10) with a teddy bear sleepover which is a bit of a winter tradition for us and always a huge hit.”