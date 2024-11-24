Kaponga Primary School pupils Reika Campbell, 12 and Krystal, 9, Akira, 5, and Isha McIntyre, 7, enjoy playing on the school's new court. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kaponga Primary School pupils have a new court to play on, thanks to support from community organisations.

Principal Shane Downs said the two-year project was completed earlier this term. In February 2023, he spoke to Plexipave NZ about resurfacing the court.

“The reason for this was that our existing one was old, slippery, cracked and the lines were cracked and faded. We had seen the work Plexipave does at the Stratford Netball courts and also knew that they installed the surface at the Auckland Tennis Centre that hosts the ASB Classic, so we knew it was a quality product. We had enquired about laying artificial turf (Astroturf) but decided that wasn’t appropriate for basketball and netball.”

With a plan in place, the next step was obtaining funds. Downs said the school ran different fundraising initiatives and received support for the school’s PTA and community organisations

They were given $5000 from the Taranaki Electricity Trust, $20,000 from the New Zealand Community Trust and $10,000 from the PTA to cover the cost of resurfacing the court and to purchase and install new netball goals and AirTime Basketball goals.