Renee, Arabella Downs, 9, Stratford Foodbank chairwoman Diane Roberts and Kaponga Primary School principal Shane Downs.

Kaponga Primary School has helped the Stratford Foodbank continue to support the community.

Principal Shane Downs says on the last day of term, they organised a pyjama day.

"Instead of a gold coin donation, we asked the pupils to bring non-perishable food items for the Stratford Foodbank. As a school, we constantly go to Stratford for sports and other things so we wanted to support the community."

He says they received a mountain of donations.

Some families brought whole bags of donations. We're so pleased with how our community supports others. We have a role of around 70 pupils and I say our donations were close to double that amount."

Pupil Arabella Downs, 9, says she liked going to school in her pyjamas.

"I knew I was doing it to support the foodbank who helps a lot of people."

Stratford Foodbank chairwoman Diane Roberts says the donation was fantastic.

"We're very thankful for this donation. Our small community schools really rally behind the community and we're appreciative."