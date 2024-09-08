Advertisement
Kaimata School’s pump track a reality thanks to Ballance

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Kaimata School Year 8 pupils Tate Blair and Dylan Smith are the two team leaders behind the school's new pump track. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Two north Taranaki school pupils are leaving a legacy to be enjoyed by future generations.

Work has begun on a pump track at Kaimata School, about 7.5km west of Inglewood, and for Year 8 pupils Tate Blair and Dylan Smith, both 12, work starting on their pump track project is a dream come true.

“We’re so excited it’s finally happening. We’ve wanted a pump track since we first started at this school, and now it’s happening,” said Blair.

A pump track is a circular loop with jumps, and Smith said having the track ready by the time he and Blair leave for high school is important.

“It’s been a long dream, and seeing that become a reality is pretty cool. We want to get it done and leave a legacy, something future kids can enjoy.”

Blair and Smith reached out to different community organisations with their idea. Smith said Ballance staff reached out to them and offered to help make the pump track.

“We were so excited. We couldn’t do it without them.”

On Thursday, armed with spades and compactors, 11 staff members from the business came to the school to help create the pump track. For staff member Cam McKay, the passion project is something that will be enjoyed by his family personally.

Cam McKay digging out the Kaimata School pump track. Photo / Alyssa Smith
“I have three kids here, three nephews and a niece. In the future, I’ll have seven close family members here. It’s an awesome little school and I’m happy to help make the pump track.”

Ballance senior shift engineer Terrence Dunn said Ballance sponsors several community days where staff help around the province.

“We try to have a community event once a month, and in the past, we’ve helped Taranaki Retreat, the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust and several local schools. We believe it’s important to give back to our community and help them. The project at Kaimata School is pretty awesome - we have two young men taking the lead and being involved throughout the whole process.”

Ballance senior shift engineer Terrence Dunn, Dylan Smith and Tate Blair smooth down the edges of Kaimata School's new pump track. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Kaimata School teacher Luke Kennedy, who helped Blair and Smith find a few helping hands, said having work begin on the pump track is amazing.

“It’s been years in the making. The kids planned everything and I just helped them get in touch with Ballance. We’re so thankful to Ballance for coming out and helping us. Without their support, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

