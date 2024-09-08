Blair and Smith reached out to different community organisations with their idea. Smith said Ballance staff reached out to them and offered to help make the pump track.

“We were so excited. We couldn’t do it without them.”

On Thursday, armed with spades and compactors, 11 staff members from the business came to the school to help create the pump track. For staff member Cam McKay, the passion project is something that will be enjoyed by his family personally.

Cam McKay digging out the Kaimata School pump track. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“I have three kids here, three nephews and a niece. In the future, I’ll have seven close family members here. It’s an awesome little school and I’m happy to help make the pump track.”

Ballance senior shift engineer Terrence Dunn said Ballance sponsors several community days where staff help around the province.

“We try to have a community event once a month, and in the past, we’ve helped Taranaki Retreat, the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust and several local schools. We believe it’s important to give back to our community and help them. The project at Kaimata School is pretty awesome - we have two young men taking the lead and being involved throughout the whole process.”

Ballance senior shift engineer Terrence Dunn, Dylan Smith and Tate Blair smooth down the edges of Kaimata School's new pump track. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kaimata School teacher Luke Kennedy, who helped Blair and Smith find a few helping hands, said having work begin on the pump track is amazing.

“It’s been years in the making. The kids planned everything and I just helped them get in touch with Ballance. We’re so thankful to Ballance for coming out and helping us. Without their support, this wouldn’t have been possible.”