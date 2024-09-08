Two north Taranaki school pupils are leaving a legacy to be enjoyed by future generations.
Work has begun on a pump track at Kaimata School, about 7.5km west of Inglewood, and for Year 8 pupils Tate Blair and Dylan Smith, both 12, work starting on their pump track project is a dream come true.
“We’re so excited it’s finally happening. We’ve wanted a pump track since we first started at this school, and now it’s happening,” said Blair.
A pump track is a circular loop with jumps, and Smith said having the track ready by the time he and Blair leave for high school is important.
“It’s been a long dream, and seeing that become a reality is pretty cool. We want to get it done and leave a legacy, something future kids can enjoy.”